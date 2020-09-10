Southampton boat shows cancelled over 'rising risk of Covid-19'

Organisers of two boat shows in Southampton say they are 'desperately disappointed' after they were told the night before that their events cannot go ahead as planned.

BOATS2020 was due to kick off on Friday 11 until Sunday 20 September at Mayflower Park, which usually attracts thousands to the south coast.

However health officials at Southampton City Council told organisers on the eve of the event that it had to be cancelled due to a 'rising risk of Covid-19 and growing government fears'.

It also meant the cancellation of the Ocean Village Boat Show planned to start on Friday.

A message on the BOATS2020 website on Thursday night read: "Alongside our exhibitors, we were ready to open a super show that met all safety requirements. However, the global pandemic and unprecedented times mean that the latest circumstances are beyond our control. Public health and safety come first and naturally we will comply with all guidance."

Southampton City Council is urging anyone who was planning to go, to not make the journey to these events.

Debbie Chase, Director of Public Health, Southampton City Council, said: “In Southampton and the South East, we have seen a lower rate of COVID-19 transmissions since lockdown ended. However, the national picture shows a concerning rise in cases, and with these events set to attract around 20,000 people from different parts of the UK over a 10-day period, it’s important we act now to reduce the risk of infection."