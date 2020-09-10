The Last Word: September 2020

Coronavirus.

What happened to our 'world-beating' test & trace system? And it the Government's previous promise have been wide off the mark, can we trust them to get things right now as a second surge becomes ever more apparent?

Baroness Angela Smith from Sussex, the Labour Leader of the House of Lords, tells us "If we get the health right, we'll get the economy right."

Steve Brine MP, the former Public Health Minister, says when it comes to vaccines, we should be right up there with the best practice and the top experts in the world.

