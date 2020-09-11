Beautiful pictures of nature around our region

You've been sending in your fabulous pictures as always, just a small selection below...

Fox in the garden, Waterlooville Credit: Malcolm Garbutt

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to meridianweather@itv.com

Tweet

@PhilippaDrewITV

Frog on spade, Portsmouth Credit: Greg Collis
Buzzard with bloomers Credit: Derek Morgan
Grasshopper, Combe Valley Credit: Sid Saunders
Weasel, Devil's Dyke Credit: Jake Gearty
Hedgehog, Bicester Credit: Lesley Nelson
Apple blossom, Sellindge Credit: Patrick Neilson

Tips for taking weather pictures

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better;

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us;

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited)