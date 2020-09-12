Cars destroyed as huge tree crashes down on Bournemouth street
People living in Chine Crescent in Bournemouth say they're amazed no one was killed after a huge tree fell across their road, crushing several cars.
Witnesses spoke of hearing a creaking sound, before the conifer slowly collapsed at around 4.30 on Friday afternoon.
At least three parked cars are thought to have been destroyed.
Tree surgeons spent much of yesterday removing branches, but much of the tree remains blocking the road.
Police were called to the incident to cordon off the road:
We received a report at 4.30pm that a tree had fallen across the road in Chine Crescent Road in Bournemouth and had caused damage to cars. The vehicles were reported to be unoccupied and there were no reports of any injuries. The road has been closed and the local authority has been contacted.