Oxford University vaccine trial to resume

Controlled clinical trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine are to resume across all UK clinical trial sites.

AstraZeneca issued a statement on Tuesday night saying the late-stage studies of the vaccine had been paused while the company investigated whether a participant's reported side-effect was connected with the vaccine.

Today Oxford University said that the review process had been concluded and following the recommendations of both the independent safety review committee and the UK regulator, the MHRA, the trials would recommence in the UK.

They added that on Sunday 6th September the review process had triggered a study pause to vaccination across all of our global trials to allow the review of safety data by an independent safety review committee, and the national regulators. All routine follow-up appointments continued as normal during this period. Some 18,000 individuals have received study vaccines as part of the trial.

In large trials such as this, it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety. Oxford University statement

They added that for reasons of participant confidentiality they could not disclose medical information about the nature of the illness.

The trial was paused last week after a participant became unwell

The university said it was committed to the safety of their participants and would continue to monitor safety closely.