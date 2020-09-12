Salisbury Novichok survivor Nick Bailey becomes a patron of the Stars Appeal

DS Nick Bailey, who survived the nerve agent attack in Salisbury in 2018 has become a patron of the Stars Appeal, Salisbury District Hospital’s Charity.

The police officer, who spent 17 days on the hospital's Radnor Intensive Care Unit, said he owed his life to the world-class care he'd received, and was delighted to support the appeal.

I was able to walk out of Hospital 17 days after being admitted and don’t think I would have done so if it wasn’t for the world-class care I received. Their ability to adapt to an ever-changing clinical situation, whilst staying positive, caring and supportive to me and my family was astounding and I truly feel that I owe them my life. Nick Bailey

Since his treatment, Nick has been a committed supporter of the Stars Appeal charity.

Running the Salisbury marathon in 2019

In August 2019 he completed the Salisbury Marathon, raising nearly £20,000. Today, Nick is running a half marathon in London in support of the charity and has set up an online sponsorship page

Nick was born and raised on the Hampshire/Wiltshire border, where he still lives with his wife, Sarah and their two children.

He added: “It is a great honour and privilege to be asked by the Stars Appeal to be a Patron, a charity that is very close to my heart. They help provide and support so many extra services and facilities which enable the Hospital’s staff to go above and beyond. I look forward to working with the Stars Appeal, and hope that I can help them to continue their wide-ranging work which makes such a difference for local people in Hospital.”

Lord Pembroke, President of the Stars Appeal said: “I am delighted to welcome Nick’s patronage and very much look forward to working with him in the future.”

Penny Brown, Chairman of Fundraising said: “Nick has had first-hand experience of treatment at our hospital and understands the benefits of funds raised on behalf of the Stars Appeal. He is very committed to helping us go forward in the future and I am delighted to be working with him”