Students at college in Sussex test positive for Covid after house party

Three students at a college in Hove have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus after attending a house party.

The pupils at Cardinal Newman Sixth Form College have been told to self-isolate and classrooms have been deep cleaned.

Earlier this week- two members of staff at Cardinal Newman School on the same campus also tested positive.

Cardinal Newman's principal Claire Jarman moved to reassure parents, and said the latest cases were linked to the sixth form, rather than the school.

In a letter to parents on Friday, she said close contacts have been told to self-isolate, and classrooms would be be deep cleaned this weekend.

The small number of individuals who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have been contacted by the college and will be staying at home self-isolating). For everyone else, the college remains open and you should continue to attend if you are well Letter to parents from principal Claire Jarman

Her letter detailed reports of a house party that was held in Hangleton on Friday September 4, before the start of the college term.

Two young people who attended the party have since tested positive, as has a third student who was not present, but was associated with one of the two affected teenagers.