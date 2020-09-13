Police appeal after two teenagers stabbed in Tilehurst

Thames Valley Police are investigating a double stabbing in Tilehurst- two teenage boys suffered knife wounds during the attack at Lucey Close on Saturday night.

Officers were called at around 11.30pm after ambulance crews found the two sixteen year olds with knife injuries.

The unknown offenders had fled the scene following the incident, which police are treating as an attempted murder.

One of the victims suffered a stab wound to his chest, and is described as walking wounded, but the second sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and shoulder.

Both victims have been taken to hospital with their injuries not believed to be life-threatening.Detective Chief Inspector Mike Hall, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and there is a scene-watch in place in the vicinity of Lucey Close off Warbeck Drive, Tilehurst, near to the Cotswold Play Park.“Initial investigations have identified a male running away from the scene potentially carrying a knife. It is believed he was running off in the direction of the Cotswold Play Park with a group of other males.All are described as wearing dark clothing and face masks. Additionally upon arrival, a large number of other young people were on the scene.“I am aware of the significant concern that this incident will cause in the local community, but I would like to re-assure them that we are investigating this as an utmost priority and our scene-watch will be in place for some time while we try to ascertain exactly what has happened.“You will notice an increased police presence in the area while our enquiries continue. Clearly the carrying and using of knives is completely unacceptable, and we will robustly pursue those responsible for this incident and seek to bring them to justice.Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.