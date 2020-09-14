Lulworth Estate 'denounces' jetpack stunt at Durdle Door

Owners of an estate along the Jurassic Coast have condemned a stunt which sees someone with a jetpack fly under Durdle Door.

The Lulworth Estate, which manages Durdle Door, Lulworth Cove and the Lulworth Estate in Dorset, posted a video on social media showing the stunt taking place.

The estate's beach warden, Tim, described the smell of kerosene as 'overwhelming' and the noise as 'deafening'.

The estate went on to say that it posted the video not to glorify the stunt, but to 'denounce the actions before it gets posted elsewhere'.

The widespread publicity around Durdle Door has made our national icon a target for everyone wanting a viral sensation. Lulworth Estate

The World Heritage Site was the focus of headlines earlier this year after three people were seriously injured jumping off of Durdle Door into the sea in May.

The incident prompted BCP Council and Dorset Police to urge the public to stay away from the popular tourist spot.