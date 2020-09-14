Meeting being held into why school bus crashed into bridge near Winchester

A meeting is being held on Monday (14 September) to determine why a bus carrying school children crashed into a railway bridge near Winchester.

Three pupils are recovering from surgery after being seriously injured in the collision along Wellhouse Lane in Headbourne Worthy on Thursday last week.

Twelve other pupils suffered minor injuries when the top of the bus was ripped off as it hit the bridge.

Pupils on the bus were heading to class at Henry Beaufort School in Winchester Credit: PA

Winchester's MP, Steve Brine, has organised a meeting between the school, the police, the county council and the bus company to try to understand what caused the crash.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit has launched an investigation.

Detective Constable Cate Paling, senior investigating officer, said: "This was a serious collision and our investigation will look to identify the exact circumstances. We have been working closely with the school and Hampshire County Council to provide support to the students and their parents. We thank everyone for their cooperation. We ask members of the public not to speculate about the incident on social media."

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to call 101 quoting 44200349165.

Meanwhile on Sunday (13 September), a service was held in the village of Kings Worthy where prayers were said for all those pupils affected in the crash.