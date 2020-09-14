Police officer stabbed in late night Eastbourne attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in Eastbourne.

Police were called to Terminus Road in the early hours of Monday (September 14).

Shortly after 1am one of the officers was attacked, sustaining a serious stab injury to his leg.

The injured officer was able to move away while his two junior colleagues apprehended the suspect.

The officer was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

A 42-year-old man remains in police custody.

Detectives now want to speak to a number of people seen on CCTV in Terminus Road shortly before the attack happened.

It happened just after 1am on Monday (14 September). Credit: Sussex Police

Anyone with information is being asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Broadbury.

Chief Constable Shiner said: "The events overnight starkly demonstrate the risk that all police officers and frontline staff face every day whilst performing their duties to protect the public."