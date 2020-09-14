Rule of Six: South East reacts to new coronavirus restriction

Police forces across the South East are urging the public to 'play their part' in preventing the spread of Covid-19 as changes to the government’s regulations come into force on Monday (September 14).

Officers, including those from Sussex and the Thames Valley, say they will be out on patrol to engage with members of the public, explaining the new government regulations and encouraging people to follow them.

What is the Rule of Six?

From Monday, gatherings of more than six people will be illegal, as Boris Johnson announced in his recent Downing Street press conference,

The rules will apply across England to all ages and in any setting either indoors and outdoors, at home or a pub.

A single household or support bubble that is larger than six will still be able to gather.

Covid-secure venues like places of worship, gyms, restaurants and hospitality settings can still hold more than six in total, and education and work settings are not affected by the new rules.

Sussex Police says it will disperse groups of more than six where necessary and issue fines to those who don’t comply.

Meanwhile in Kent, officers have issued 127 fixed penalty notices as of 10 September for social distancing breaches.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix of Kent Police said: "Kent has had a very good compliance rate when it comes to adhering to the national health advice around the coronavirus. However, the Government has made it clear that the risk of increasing infections is too great to ignore and stricter social gathering rules will come into effect to help keep everyone safe."