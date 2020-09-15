Berkshire doctor who died from Covid-19 given posthumous fellowship

A doctor from the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust has received a posthumous fellowship by the Royal College of Physicians.

Dr Peter Tun, who was a specialist in neurological rehabilitation at Reading's Royal Berkshire Hospital for more than 21 years, died after contracting Covid-19 in April.

The RCP say the fellowship is a mark of achievement and skill as a doctor.

As physicians we have two jobs: to provide good care today and better care tomorrow. This is exactly what Dr Tun did, day in and day out. RCP Registrar, Professor Donal O'Donoghue OBE

The Royal College of Physicians says as far as they know, Dr Tun is the first person to have died actively in service and be posthumously nominated for the award of fellowship.

Royal Berkshire Hospital Credit: ITV Meridian

Fellowship is an accolade held by some of the most inspiring and innovative physicians in the world. It is a mark of achievement and skill as a doctor and recognises the fellow's ongoing contribution to the profession.Dr Emma Vaux, RCP past vice president for education and training, said: "He was a very special, humble doctor and a family man who loved all things education. He was continually striving to improve conditions for others, especially SAS doctors who held a distinct place in his heart."