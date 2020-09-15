Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Ashford

A fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Ashford.

Firefighters were called to deal with a blaze at a warehouse in Cobbs Wood Industrial Estate just after 3pm on Tuesday afternoon (15 September).

Six fire engines, a height vehicle and a bulk water carrier have been sent to the scene.

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen from the distance.

There have been no reported injuries so far. Credit: @cackett17

People living or working nearby are being advised to close their windows and doors.

There have so far been no reported injuries.