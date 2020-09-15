Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Ashford
A fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Ashford.
Firefighters were called to deal with a blaze at a warehouse in Cobbs Wood Industrial Estate just after 3pm on Tuesday afternoon (15 September).
Six fire engines, a height vehicle and a bulk water carrier have been sent to the scene.
Huge plumes of smoke can be seen from the distance.
People living or working nearby are being advised to close their windows and doors.
There have so far been no reported injuries.