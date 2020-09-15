Kent boy able to climb thanks to prosthetic hook

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tony Green

A five-year-old boy from Herne Bay is finally able to climb and use the monkey bars, after a prosthetic hook was made for him.

Teddy Washer was born with almost no thumb and index finger on his left hand, making it impossible for him to grip things.

Due to plastic surgery, they have been able to give him a little bit of a thumb.

His mum, Jade Stevens, sought help after he was born with the rare condition amniotic band syndrome.

She says: "He has a lot of operations, a lot of appointments, things like that. His only unaffected finger on his left hand is his little finger. Due to plastic surgery, they have been able to give him a little bit of a thumb which has helped massively with him being able to grip, and writing, and colouring, and all sorts of things six year old wants to do."

But what Teddy wanted to do most, was be able to climb.

The NHS was unable to help, but a private clinic came up with the solution of a prosthetic hook.

The prosthetic hook is called a C Hook and is made in America for disabled athletes. The hook can have different attachments to allow Teddy to do different tasks.

"It was really difficult [before]. I couldn't climb, but now I can because of my C hook."