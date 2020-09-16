A happy ending after stolen dog is reunited with owner in Berkshire

A man has been reunited with his dog after it was stolen from his home in Berkshire.

Mervyn Woolford from Twyford was left heartbroken when his dog Wolfie, a German Shepherd, was taken.

He says: "We went around putting posters up all over the village. All the children from the school were asking about when's he coming home. Two little girls down the road were both in tears because he was missing. Everybody in the village loved him."

Thames Valley Police officers managed to track down Wolfie, but instead of just handing him over, they decided to make a surprise of it.

Watch: Wolfie is reunited with Mervyn

Detectives told Mervyn that they were coming over to take a statement, when they appeared and let Wolfie run over to greet his owner.

Mervyn said: "When the police brought him back to me, I was just absolutely...put it like this...if I'd have won the lottery that night..£30m...I'd much rather have my dog back than the £30m. Because I can't buy another one like him."

Dog thefts across the South East have been on the rise over the last few months, but Mervyn is doing all he can to raise money to help others who've suffered the same heartache.

But of course he is still making sure he has plenty of time to devote to Wolfie.