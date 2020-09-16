Operation Stack in place on M20 due to Dover delays

Operation Stack has been implemented on the M20 due to long delays at Dover and Folkstone.

Delays are now expected where the road will be closed at some point to park lorries but remains open for now along the M20 coastbound from J8 A20 Ashford Road (Leeds Castle / Maidstone Services) to J9 A20 Fougeres Way (Ashford).

It follows a police operation at Kent ports in which all vehicles and passengers were being checked.

Police say the operation has now been stood down and border control checks are returning to normality.

How does Operation Stack work?

Freight within Operation Stack is separated into two queues on either side of the carriageway (on the hard shoulder and lane 3) – one for tunnel traffic and one for port traffic.

Space is left in the middle of the motorway to allow for emergency vehicles e.g. freight breaking down, medical emergencies etc.

Queues are released when capacity is available at the ports.

You may see stretches of the motorway clear from time to time as groups of freight are moved down the Operation Stack queue in stages when capacity becomes available.

Non-freight traffic is filtered at the first junction that Operation Stack is implemented from and diverted onto the A20 to rejoin the M20 in front of the Operation Stack queue.