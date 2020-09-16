Oxford headteacher describes difficulty in keeping school going over Covid-tests

A headteacher from Oxford says it is becoming 'very difficult' to keep his school running due to a delay in coronavirus tests.

Jon Gray from Larkrise Primary School says the school almost had to close to some year groups, after six staff members were left waiting for tests.

He says: "If it was two more staff away, we would be at the point where we'd have to shut, not the whole school, but shut bubbles. And that's not because of any positive Covid testing, it's literally because we can't get tests."

More than 200 school and college leaders reported difficulties with the system and said staff and pupils could not book tests locally and were being directed to test centres long distances away, the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said.

The Government has said that 'testing capacity is at its highest.'

The Education Secretary is set to face questions from MPs on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on pupils - including the grading chaos in England over the summer.

The health secretary has previously it could take "weeks" to resolve issues around testing and has admitted there are "operational challenges" related to a surge in demand.