Criticism in South East over 'inept' coronavirus test booking system

A mother from West Berkshire is one of many from the South East who has found getting a coronavirus test "infuriating".

Moz Bulbeck Reynolds had to drive 100 miles to Cardiff to get a test for her daughter, who had to stay off school with a cold.

Moz says: "I've been so angry with how completely inept the whole process seems to be. I've been really angry because I feel like we've been lied to for the last six months."

Elsewhere in Sussex, the family of 99-year-old Joe White, a veteran of the Normandy beaches, say they are fighting their own battle to get him a test for coronavirus.

It was while Joe was a patient in Worthing Hospital that he came into contact with a fellow patient who subsequently tested positive. Joe was sent home, and he and his daughter Sandra were told to self-isolate for two weeks.

Sandra says she's desperate for them both to be tested.

"He's got no short-term memory at all and he can't understand why nobody can visit him. So he's, according to the carers, going downhill quite fast."

The government says testing capacity is "higher than ever".

Meanwhile a headteacher in Brighton has sharply criticised six students who went to a birthday party and tested positive for Covid-19 afterwards.

William Baldwin from Brighton & Hove Sixth form College says they need a 'serious talking to', and has reminded them of Government guidelines.

In a statement he says: "I can confirm that 10 BHASVIC students have tested positive for Coronavirus. 4 have not been on site this academic year. 6 of these were onsite last week for a 90 minute Welcome session and their small number of close contacts have been isolated. None of the students have been on site since teaching started on Monday 14th September. We are working closely with Public Health England and Brighton & Hove City Council and can confirm they all stem from a single source which was an 18th birthday party. There is no evidence of any transmission on site. We implore all young people to maintain social distancing at all times."