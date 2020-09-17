Southampton Boat Show cancellation upheld by government

A decision to cancel the Southampton Boat Show has been upheld.

Organisers appealed to the Minister of State for Public Health to review the decision, after the show was cancelled just hours before it was due to go ahead last week (Friday 11 September).

British Marine say they had been assured by Southampton City Council that the event was in 'full compliance with current UK Government guidelines as well as the new rules set to come into effect on Monday 14 September.'

However on Thursday 10 September, Health Officials at the council made the decision after a national picture showed a 'concerning rise in cases' of coronavirus.

Southampton City Council says: "Following submissions by British Marine, and the council, The Secretary of State considered the evidence that was used by the council’s Director of Public Health to recommend the cancellation of the event and found that the actions taken by Southampton City Council responded to a serious and imminent threat to public health."

The event usually attracts around 20,000 people every year. Credit: Library Picture

Lesley Robinson, CEO of British Marine, said; “I am saddened that our appeal has been rejected and the plight of our exhibitors and the industry has not been recognised by the Secretaries of State. The cancellation of the show will have a considerable financial impact on the marine industry, and also on the city of Southampton. We are now considering all options available and what we can do for British Marine members and all show exhibitors.”

British Marine says it will continue to support BOATS2020 exhibitors through publicising their open days and offers online and creating leads and prospects.