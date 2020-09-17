Two men killed following crash near Gravesend

Two men have been killed in a collision near Gravesend.

It happened just after midnight on Thursday (17 September) between Springhead Road and the A2260 in Northfleet, when a silver Audi A3 and a black taxi collided.

The passenger of the Audi died at the scene, while the driver was taken to a London hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A woman inside the black taxi was also taken to a London hospital via air ambulance where she remains in a serious condition. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Meanwhile the driver of the taxi was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and say they would like to talk to anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments before the collision.

Detectives are also interested in sourcing dash cam footage.

The next of kin of the two deceased men have been made aware.