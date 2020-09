A huge artwork, made from more than a hundred full size bedsheets, has gone on display in a park in Newbury.The artist came up with the idea, as a tribute to NHS workers.

The sheets form a central red cross when looking from above. Credit: Sigrid Spinnox

It's on display for one week only at Goldwell Park, and is being supported by the local Corn Exchange art centre.