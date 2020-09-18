Brighton & Hove City Council have asked the funfair on The Level to close on advice from the city’s Public Health team. The funfair is managed by Coles Amusements. The council says Coles Amusements has done everything possible to run a Covid-19 secure event, following agreed measures, and they have done so successfully.

The decision to close the funfair sooner than scheduled is due to the changing situation nationally and locally about the number of people with Covid-19, says the council. Brighton & Hove City Council say they must act to prevent large gatherings, particularly among younger people where the rise in Covid-19 is most pronounced.

Brighton & Hove City Council say they must act to prevent large gatherings Credit: ITV News Meridian

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health, Brighton & Hove City Council said the request was a difficult decision but safety was paramount. He said: “We want people to be able to have fun and enjoy themselves, but the safety of our residents and visitors has to be our number one priority."

I’m asking everyone to keep playing their part and follow the guidance. To slow the virus we all need to step up physical distancing, wear face coverings where advised, limit contact between households and follow the ‘rule of six’. Thank you to everyone for your support and the actions you are taking to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health, Brighton & Hove City Council

The funfair had been due to stay until Sunday 27 September.