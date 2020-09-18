More than a dozen families who live in former army homes in Canterbury face being evicted by the Ministry of Defence.

The private tenants say the MoD, which sublets the properties at the old Howe Barracks, sent them emails ordering them to move out by next March.

The MoD sublets the properties at the old Howe Barracks. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The local MP, Rosie Duffield, has expressed anger at the timing of the order - in a pandemic.

Jamie and Michelle Lampert-Lloyd say they couldn't believe when the letter dropped on their doormat last Thursday.

Gayle Shearwood is one of the residents affected, and told ITV News Meridian the timing couldn't be worse - just seven weeks after the birth of her second child.

An MoD spokesperson said; "We are aware of the issues facing tenants..."

...where in cases of exceptional hardship, extra time is required, we are willing to extend tenancies by up to a further six months through to September 2021 on a case by case basis. Tenants who have been served notice are being informed. Ministry of Defence

Annington Homes- who own the properties and lease to the MoD- say "While Annington is the freeholder of the properties concerned, the decision to terminate these tenancies is the MoD’s alone, and we were not consulted on it beforehand."