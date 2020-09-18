Kate Hartwright decided she wanted to mark her 50th birthday by swimming the English Channel.

The Mum of three from Didcot wanted to celebrate her half century by completing a life-time's ambition, and to support her Auntie who lives in Wimborne. Little did she know how tough it would be when she set off from Dover.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate:

During lockdown, Kate prepared for the English Channel in her back garden.

After 19 and a half hours of swimming, she made it.

I got out and suddenly, I found this new-found energy and was leaping around screaming and shouting, and it was just incredible and it was over thank goodness. I could just go home and be comfortable again. Kate Hartwright

For the first 12 hours, Kate was making superb progress on course to hit a target of a 16 hour swim, but that was about to change.

The tide took Kate completely off-course.

Kate Hartwright:

"France just vanished. It literally went out of sight."

Kate was doing this for her aunty Dale who has multiple sclerosis.

Kate aunty Dale has multiple sclerosis. She was doing this for her. Credit: Kate Hartwright

As I was swimming in absolute agony, wanting to give up, all I was thinking was Dale does this every. This is one day of my life and I will carry on and do this for her. Kate Hartwright

Kate's delighted she could celebrate her 50th birthday with such a momentous effort, but says it may be a while before she takes to the water again.

Kate has raised over £4000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.