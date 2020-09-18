As universities across the south start to return to teaching, the University of Portsmouth is the first English university to have Covid testing for asymptomatic staff and students.*

Asymptomatic testing is overseen by clinicians and is voluntary.

Staff and students are being encouraged to take up the offer in order to provide regular updated infection data to help monitor and prevent the spread of the coronavirus on campus.

The facility is part of a proactive University screening programme in partnership with Public Health Portsmouth and Portsmouth Hospital University Trust.

Test results will be sent by text or email, usually within 24 hours.

Anyone receiving a positive test will automatically enter the NHS track and trace system and may be contacted by the University.

(*This facility is in addition to the NHS-run Covid testing facility for those in the wider community with Covid symptoms, located elsewhere on the University's campus).