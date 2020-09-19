The legal orders confirming the merger of two hospital trusts in Dorset have been issued by NHS England and NHS Improvement.

The confirmation of the joining of the 'Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust' and The 'Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust' comes after agreement from the board of directors and the council of governors of both trusts on Tuesday 15th September.

Poole Hospital in Dorset

The merger to create the University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust will take place on Thursday 1st October.

The joint Chief Executive of the two trusts, Debbie Fleming, said it was fantastic news.

We are delighted that this is happening as we believe our merger will help our three hospitals to provide even better care, and develop world-class services as we become a university hospital trust working with Bournemouth University. Our new organisation will allow us to work better together to tackle Covid-19 and realise our ambitious plans for the future.

We appreciate there will be a lot of work to be done to bring our trusts together and this will go along side our capital plans and the reconfiguration of services but much of this is well underway and is progressing well.

Our organisation development programme centres around developing a shared set of values and creating a strong positive culture together, and we have an ambitious three year plan for taking this forwards. Debbie Fleming, joint Chief Executive

A spokesperson for the The Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that NHS England and NHS Improvement completed their review of the merger last week and wrote that they were satisfied that the merger would enable quicker decision making and implementation of change.

A number of groups and organisations have been involved in negotiating the merger.