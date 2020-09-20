The family a man who died following a collision between a car and cyclist in Wantage have paid tribute to him.

Simon Chesher, aged 38, sadly died on Wednesday 2 September at the John Radcliffe Hospital a month after the collision occurred on Sunday 2 August.

His family say "he was the most amazing person and his loss leaves such a void in our lives."

He was a truly wonderful husband, a brilliant uncle, godparent, son, brother, nephew & friend. It is a testament to him and his kind nature that so many people from all parts of his life past and present have been sending their love during this time. He was so full of life, he was talented at many things, sport, music, art, gardening, photography – he always put his all into anything he took on. Family statement

They added: “Simon was such a caring, loving person who would make time for anyone who needed him, always willing to help out others. Through his work he has helped local and national charities over the years, providing donations that have helped so many people.

“For someone who could be shy at first, he always came away from places with new friends, he was the kind of person who made those around him happier just by being there.

“Words cannot express how utterly devastating this has been for all of us who knew Simon, the world has truly lost someone who made it a better place to be.”

Simon was critically injured after he was hit by a small silver car on the A417 near Ardington Wick. The car drove away without stopping.

74-year-old man from Wantage was previously arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He was later released while inquiries continued.