Two men jailed over Kent cannabis farm

Two men have been jailed after Kent Police officers shut down a cannabis farm in Folkestone.

Around 500 cannabis plants were found in the basement of a property in Trinity Road in June this year.

When officers broke through a locked door into the basement, they found around 250 mature plants and 250 young plants, along with fertiliser, heat lamps and ventilation ducts.

Mikel Buzi, 27, and Asllan Cenaj, 31, have since admitted producing the class B drug at Canterbury Crown Court.

When they appeared before the court on Thursday 17 September, Buzi was jailed for two years and three months and Cenaj received a two-year sentence.

Buzi and Cenaj, both of no fixed abode, were seen trying to exit the property, but were stopped and arrested with the assistance of a police dog.

In interview, Cenaj told officers he was being paid to tend the site, while Buzi said he was working there to pay off a debt.

