Wedding couple dancing in the street goes viral

Footage of a newly-wed couple dancing in the street in Chichester has gone viral.

Jack Davis and Rosie Knott were spotted yesterday without a care in the world, having just been married at a socially distanced ceremony.

They were caught on camera by Debbie Ford who posted the footage on Facebook saying "A little bit of joy for your Saturday." It has been viewed over 70,000 times.

Debbie added: "I love that they totally owned East Street and relished in entertaining everyone from wedding guests to Saturday shoppers! Love’s young dream indeed!"

Katie Davis wrote on Facebook - "My little brother and new sister-in-law. The fact that 65k plus people and counting have now viewed this puts a kibosh to the 30 people rule (we safely only had 30 at the wedding) and sticks an emoji tongue out to the rubbish, horrid thing that is COVID-19."

Lots of others were quick to congratulate the happy couple Diana Barwinek wrote: "Apparently the busker saw them coming and changed his tune to this one. The new socially distanced wedding. Lovely."

Michelle Middleton wrote: " This is what we need more of in the world, happiness & love."