A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Reading.

A man was attacked on Coley Avenue at 7:40pm on Saturday night.

The 44-year-old man sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Emily Evans, said: "The incident is being treated as an isolated incident."

Police are asking for any CCTV in the area to help the investigation.

People who may have information are being asked to call 101 or make a report online using the reference 43200294837.