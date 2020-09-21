Five teenagers arrested following rape of woman in Portsmouth

Five teenagers, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested following the rape of a woman in Portsmouth.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was approached by two men as she walked along Lake Road around 1am on Sunday (20 September).

She was followed to Turner Road where she was then attacked.

Three 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

They are being questioned by officers and remain in police custody.

There will be a higher police presence in the area while officers investigate.

Hampshire Police is urging the public to get in touch if they saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area of Lake Road and Turner Road, or if they have dash cam or CCTV footage from the area.

Anyone with information can also call 101, quoting the reference 44200364429. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.