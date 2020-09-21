Men in South East who've had coronavirus urged to donate plasma

Men in the South East who have had coronavirus, or have had symptoms, are being urged to donate their blood plasma.

In the region, more than 7,016 people living near donor centres have volunteered to donate blood plasma after recovering from Covid-19.

However figures show just under 40% of those were men.

Plasma from people who have recovered can be transfused into people who are still unwell and struggling to develop their own immune response. The plasma contains neutralising antibodies which could stop the virus spreading.

Professor Dave Roberts, Associate Director for Blood Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: "We're not sure why fewer men than women are offering to donate in the South East but we need men who have coronavirus symptoms to come forward and offer to donate. You don't need to have had a positive test - if you had the symptoms, we want to hear from you, as all donations are tested."

Coronavirus convalescent plasma after donation. Credit: PA

NHS Blood and Transplant says that men booked to donate for the first time are three times more likely to give a higher antibody unit of plasma, than a woman booked in to donate for the first time.

Men produce more antibodies, because on average they are more seriously affected by the virus. Men also have generally larger veins and a larger volume of blood in their circulation, meaning they are more likely to meet the donation requirements on the day.

To date, around 17,000 donations have been taken nationally, including nearly 2000 donations across the Oxford and Southampton donor centres.

Find out where you can donate plasma here.