Sussex man among three trapped in Italian quarantine for six weeks

A man from Haywards Heath is among three people who say they've been trapped in quarantine in Italy for six weeks.

Will Castle and his friends, Rhys James and Quinn Paczesny all flew separately to northern Italy at the beginning of July to teach English to students.

In mid-August whilst on a week's break to Venice, Rhys and Quinn became ill and now they've all been forced to stay in separate rooms at a hotel in Florence.

It's an isolating experience, they can only see one another from their balconies and if they try to leave they will be arrested.

Will says, "The only physical presence that sets foot in our room is this head to toe hazmat suited person, be it a cleaner of the person who comes to do our health check. It's like a film, very surreal."

Rhys explains what he does to pass the time, "All you can access is a mobile phone with some bad wi-fi, you consider just walking round the room in circles".

Dinner often consists of rice in broth

Food and drink is provided, and after several weeks of asking for it, they're now receiving extra portions. It's not the greatest though.

Will says, "We do get extra rice in a watery broth or a bit of extra salad rather than protein because all we get is a slice of turkey. That's what we need more of, especially if they still think we have the virus".

All three have been tested positive five times and each one has come back positive. The quarantine system in Italy means they're unable to leave until receiving two negative tests.

Doctors though have told them they're likely no longer contagious and that the tests are probably picking up dead virus cells.

"It's extremely frustrating" says Quinn, "The frustrating thing is the lack of a definitive time scale we don't know when we can leave here. There's been people in these facilities for over two three months."

Rhys says, "It's a toll on us because you're getting all these false expectations all the time".

All three are pleading with the foreign office to try and get them back home.

In a statement they told ITV News,

We are assisting three British men in quarantine in Italy and our staff are in regular contact with the local health authorities. Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson

The trio were due to retested again on Monday hoping for a positive test.