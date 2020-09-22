Burst main in Sussex leaves hundreds without water

Hundreds in Burgess Hill and the surrounding area have been left without water after a water main burst.

It happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning (22 September) at the playing fields close to Burgess Hill Football Club.

Some schools have had to close and hundreds of homes evacuated following the incident.

South East Water says it is working hard to repair the burst pipe, a 15-inch-diametre water main.

Steve Andrews, Incident Manager, said: “We’re very aware this area was recently impacted during the heatwave and we are really sorry for the disruption this emergency incident has caused to customers.”

Bottled water stations are being arranged for residents if engineers cannot repair the damage quickly.

Steve added: “Our priority now is to get tap water supplies flowing as soon as possible and we will be rerouting water around the network to help minimise the number of properties impacted.

“We would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this emergency has caused, but hope our customers understand that we are taking all necessary steps to restore supplies as quickly as we can.”