Coronavirus: Businesses in South East react to new rules from Thursday

With the Prime Minister saying the UK has reached "a perilous turning point " in the fight against coronavirus, businesses in the South East are preparing for the new restrictions set to be enforced on Thursday.

Pubs will be forced to close from 10pm, with bars and restaurants providing table service only.

One landlord from Emsworth says the lockdown "ended too quickly" and thinks more should have been done at the start of the pandemic.

Publican Giles Babb says: "It's not going to make a huge difference I can see to Covid cases, especially with the restrictions that we've got in place with social distancing, sanitising your hands, track and trace systems we've put in place and table service only in all of my establishments actually."

Blue Bell in Emsworth Credit: ITV News Meridian

Meanwhile one restaurant near Maidstone has only just re-opened inside to customers for the first time since lockdown began. Now there are more changes to how it operates.

Lesley Parry, owner of The Curious Eatery says: "The uncertainty can be very emotionally exhausting and you know we are both single mums, this is our main income, so we need this to work, and so the people who work for us are depending on that as well."

The Curious Eatery owner, Lesley Parry Credit: ITV News Meridian

The latest restriction comes after the UK’s four chief medical officers recommended raising the Covid alert level from three to four – the second highest – indicating the “epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially”.

On Monday, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned the UK could see 50,000 Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October and a daily death toll of 200 or more a month later unless urgent action is taken.

They said the number of cases is currently doubling around every seven days.

On Tuesday (22 September), Mr Johnson told MPs in the House of Commons that the UK has reached a "perilous turning point" in its fight against coronavirus and warned that daily deaths will increase unless action is taken.

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons

He said the new rules could be in place for six months if new restrictions do not result in a sharp decline in virus infections.He is set to address the nation on TV at 8pm on Tuesday evening.