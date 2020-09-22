Kent animal park appeals for public support after devastating fire

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw

A wildlife park in Kent is appealing to the public for help after a fire destroyed two of its enclosures, killing a red squirrel.

The blaze, on 14 September, started in an area of the Wildwood Trust site in Herne which is not normally open to the public.

It spread from a skip being used to burn scrap wood to a shed and log store and then onto a red squirrel breeding enclosure.

Damage following fire at the Wildwood Trust Credit: ITV News Meridian

Keepers, using fire extinguishers desperately tried to stop the flames spreading, and help the animals.

Mark Habben, Head of Living Collections at the Wildwood Trust, told ITV News Meridian that it was “very sad” they weren’t able to save one of the animals.

He said: “We did manage, with the help of several staff and firefighters to pull away the enclosure’s mesh and release one animal.”

That red squirrel, named Idris, is said to be making a good recovery, after returning after the fire had been put out.

Red squirrel Credit: Wildwood Trust

The charity which runs the park is appealing for public support to help them rebuild the wrecked buildings, and replace “vital” tools, used by volunteers, which were lost.

The equipment - including wheelbarrows, drills, saws, rakes, and shovels - had been used to help look after the park and animals.

"Many of our volunteers were only just starting to come back in after lockdown, now we have to send them back again, at a time when we need them more than ever," said Laura Metcalfe, Volunteer Manager at Wildwood Trust.

The park has launched an appeal, not just for monetary donations but also to purchase replacement tools.

The park estimates the cost of the damage to run into thousands of pounds.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed that the cause of the blaze “is believed to be accidental.”

You can donate to the park emergency appeal on its website here.