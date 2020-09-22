Millions across South East to get flu jab over next few months

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate

The NHS is aiming to give the flu jab to 4.5 million people across the South East over the next few months in its biggest ever vaccination programme.

It comes as research from Public Health England suggests the risk of death more than doubles for those who catch the flu on top of coronavirus. And people at high risk of Covid-19 are also more at risk of getting the flu.

As a result, more people have been added to the list of those eligible for a free flu jab this winter.

Along with people over 65, those with long-term health conditions, pregnant women, and children aged 2 and 3 or at primary school, the list now also includes:

Children in Year 7

Household contacts and carers of those on the NHS Shielded List

People aged between 50 and 64 could also be offered a free jab later in the year, if enough vaccines are available

The advice from health officials is that you may need to be persistent in order to make your appointment.

Medical Director for NHS South East, Dr Vaughan Lewis, says: "You may struggle to get through because were are trying to immunise almost 1 in 2 people across the South East this year. So if you don't get through first time please don't give up. Please try and try again to get an appointment for your flu immunisaiton."

Up to 30 million people in England are eligible for a flu jab this year after the programme was expanded. Credit: ITV News Meridian

While filming at the Horndean Surgey in Waterlooville, the doctor told ITV News Meridian that some patients say they've been put off having the jab because they've heard the vaccine gives you the flu.

Dr Zaid Hirmiz says: "This is actually a myth. The flu jab itself doesn't give you the flu. It protects you from the flu and if you compare the side-effects from a flu jab - slight muscle ache or feeling achey for the first 24 hours after having the jab. It is negligible and is completely insignificant to the significant complications that flu can give you if you get it."

Those eligible should receive a letter or text asking them to make an appointment.