Watch a report by James Dunham

Businesses in the region have been examining the way they and their employees work, following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Tuesday calling on people to ‘work from home’ once again if possible.

The request dials back on earlier calls last month from the Government, for as many people as possible to return to their workplaces if the premises were Covid-secure.

Many shops, offices, bars, restaurants have spent time ensuring they comply with safety guidelines.

David Stone from MRL Consulting does not agree with a large scale return to home-working. His workplace is Covid-secure and people are in the office. He cites how difficult it was for some members of staff the first time around, and adds a warning about the impact on the economy and jobs.

In the first lockdown I protected my people, we were all working from home. That was very, very difficult.

One of my staff was working on her double bed for ten weeks the same double bed that she slept in in the evening and that was also her office for the day, so this ultimately did lead to a degradation in performance for the company during that period but we protected the staff, we protected all the jobs.

If we were to now go into a six-month lockdown that the Government mentioned yesterday I cannot guarantee that I’d be able to protect the jobs for that period of time because not everybody is geared for working from home and sales and fee performance did slip during that period David Stone, MRL Consulting

Like many other places across the region, firms in Brighton have introduced signs, social distancing rules and extra measures for cleanliness. They are worried that more restrictions will reduce the number of people visiting the area.

Just as we’re moving towards a more positive situation in terms of people coming back into the offices, people being able to come out and use the cafes and restaurants at lunch time and do some shopping during their day the anxiety really is that that’s going to contract quite significantly as well. Gavin Stewart, Brighton Business Improvement District

The new rules to prevent a greater spread of the coronavirus mean that social venues such as bars and restaurants will have to close at 10pm every night from Thursday evening.