Watch a report by Chloe Oliver

Many engaged couples across the region have been rethinking their wedding plans after newrestrictions announced by the Prime Minister.

The new rules revealed on Tuesday, amid fears of a second wave of the coronavirus, include cutting down the number of guests allowed to attend weddings from thirty people to just fifteen. The restrictions apply from Monday 28th September.

Couples due to get married within the next few days, weeks, and even months are now deciding whether to cancel their plans - or uninvite half of their guests.

Ross Martin and Emma Mendonca from Horsham have spent more than a year planning every detail of their big day. The Covid-19 restrictions introduced during lockdown meant that they have already had to cancel their plans twice.

It was horrible. After the first wedding was cancelled to our new date, we only sent our invites out about six weeks ago and we had to include a caveat that said, unfortunately if the numbers don't rise, you won't have a place at our wedding. That was really awful to have to do to our friends and family - it put us in an embarrassing position really. Ross Martin and Emma Mendonça, Engaged to be married

The wedding industry - from venues, cake makers and photographers – will also be affected. There are fears that some businesses may face ruin.

One wedding photographer from Wickham in Hampshire, Stephen Goodall, thinks that he and many others who rely on weddings for a living are now facing even tougher times than they expected.

Mr Goodall said that this year had already been "incredibly challenging", and that within ten minutes of the Prime Minister's announcement yesterday, one of his newest clients phoned to say they might have to cancel their contract with him.

I think it's going to have a huge knock on effect for all wedding industry suppliers. We all rely on last minute weddings over winter and last minute deals for a lot of venues and I just can't see that happening.

So many couples are now quite worried and nervous about about how the wedding industry is going to be affected, that they're just putting off those last minute weddings and are delaying them until next year or even further. Stephen Goodall, wedding photographer

There has also been some disappointment for the people who plan weddings and those who conduct the ceremonies.

’All of our clients have got anxieties and naturally, these are huge events that people spend years of their lives planning and everything is thought of isn’t it, so of course people are starting to worry now. In six months from now, we’re back into March and we’ve already had a year out of work for most of the wedding industry. Tessa Bush, Wedding planner

Emma Morgan from Swanage in Dorset recently left her job as a headteacher to become a celebrant and run a small boutique. She says her business is existing on a knife edge.

I gave up my job in the Summer to concentrate on the two businesses and so I have no income coming in. It's really worrying. We're not at the point of wanting to give up. We're trying to remain positive, we've had a little birthday party and we're doing everything we can to support our brides Emma Morgan, Celebrant

According to the Office for National Statistics, more than 73,000 weddings and civil partnership ceremonies have been cancelled since lockdown began six months ago.

The Government expects that the measures restricting weddings and civil partnership ceremonies and receptions to a maximum of fifteen people, will need to remain in place until March 2021.