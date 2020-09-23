A school in Kent has been closed for deep cleaning after two students tested positive for the coronavirus. All pupils have been sent home for two days for the work to take place.

The Headteacher of The Aylesford School on Teapot Lane in Aylesford near Maidstone confirmed that one of the pupils diagnosed with the illness was a Year 9 student, and the other was from Year 13.

All the students in year groups 9, 12 and 13 have been told to self-isolate at home for 14 days as a preventative measure. The school will provide home learning for them.

I can confirm that two pupils within our school, one in Year 9 and another in Year 13, have tested positive for Covid-19. The pupils are known to one another outside of school and we have no reason to believe either contracted the virus in school.

’Colleagues and I sought guidance from Public Health England (PHE) and the two affected year groups will be required to self-isolate at home for 14 days as a preventative measure. The school is providing home learning for those students who will be self-isolating.

I calculated that up to 15 members of staff may have been in close contact with the two affected pupils while teaching them a variety of subjects.

As we were notified of the positive tests late on Monday (September 21) after the school had closed I was unable to speak with all 15 teachers who may have taught the two pupils to determine whether they may have had close contact and would need to also self-isolate

’Without knowing how many staff would be able to come into school the following day, we could not guarantee we would have enough staff available to open safely and therefore the difficult decision was taken to keep the school closed on Tuesday (September 22) Tanya Kelvie, Head teacher, The Aylesford School

The Aylesford School is in Aylesford near Maidstone Credit: Bing

Head teacher, Tanya Kelvie, confirmed that after talking to staff, none had to be advised to self-isolate. The school is due to reopen on Thursday 24 September for the return of pupils who do not have to self isolate.