Foxes rescued after getting trapped in disused hotel that burnt down

Two foxes had a lucky escape after being spotted trapped inside a burnt-out hotel on the Isle of Wight.

The RSPCA came to their aid after appearing in the window of the St Moritz Hotel in Sandown - which had been destroyed in a fire back in 2018.

RSPCA animal collection officer Kane Goodyear went to the scene on Friday 18th September.

The foxes were spotted in the window of a disused hotel which burnt down in 2018 Credit: RSPCA

The hotel was boarded up and closed to the public two years ago after being seriously damaged in a fire. Local people had spotted them through a window and said they’d been pawing and scratching at the windows to try to get out. RSPCA Animal collection officer, Kane Goodyear

The foxes were released safely back into the wild Credit: RSPCA

Animal collection officer, Kane Goodyear said, "Foxes are very inquisitive and scavenge for food so I suspect they’d wandered in before getting trapped inside. They’d become stuck inside a hotel room on the first floor where the door had shut behind them, locking them in.

“They were hiding under a bunk bed and shot out when I opened the door - they made me jump! They both dashed into the bathroom and huddled up behind the toilet where I was able to catch them.

“I don’t think they’d been stuck for too long as they were in fairly good condition so I checked them over for injuries and was pleased to find them both fit and healthy.

“I took them to a nice, quiet area nearby and released him into the undergrowth. They shot off so were clearly pleased to be back in the open!”

The RSPCA advises the public to contact the charity’s emergency hotline on 0300 1234 999 to report sick, injured or trapped wildlife.