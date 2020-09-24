More than 100 firefighters tackle blaze at derelict hotel in Bournemouth

More than 100 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a derelict hotel in Bournemouth.

Crews were called to Gervis Road just before 11.30pm on Wednesday night (23 September), where the four-storey building has been completely destroyed.

Meanwhile two neighbouring hotels were evacuated, with guests taken to other hotels for the night.

There has been some fire spread to the roof of one building, but crews say this is now under control.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue are also assisting with the operation.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene for much of Thursday (24 September).

A fire investigation will take place once it is safe to do so.