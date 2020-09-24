An outbreak of 30 coronavirus cases among students at Oxford Brookes University has been confirmed.

The majority of the cases have been "traced back to social gatherings" and it comes just weeks after serious concerns were raised after a video emerged on social media showing hundreds of students meeting outside Halls of Residence.

The positive coronavirus results comes just weeks after students were seen gathering in a large group

The university had implemented strict social distancing measures to ensure the safety of students when they are on campus, before their return weeks ago.

Oxford Brookes said it's working with the NHS Test and Trace system to isolate individuals and said those affected had been "carefully complying" with the rules.

We understand that the news of any positive cases is likely to cause anxiety. The majority of these cases have been traced back to social gatherings - we have been working closely with NHS Test and Trace to isolate those affected, and have taken action to reduce the risk of such events reoccurring. Statement from Oxford Brookes University

The university confirmed the majority of the cases have been traced back to social gatherings Credit: ITV Meridian

Local residents say they're concerned about the potential for a rise in cases of coronavirus in the city, as students return.

Betty Fletcher, Resident:

Oxford City Councillor, Cllr Mohammed Altaf-Khan said he's spoken to local businesses who say they're happy to welcome university students back, but are concerned by the news of the confirmed cases of the virus.

He said: "I am very much hoping the universities will tighten their rules and try to enforce the rules with their students, so we can carry on, the local universities and residents and work together hand in hand."

Cllr Mohammed Altaf-Khan, Lib Dem, Oxford City Council:

Oxford will see its population grow by more than 40,000 people when the city's two universities fully resume teaching.

A meeting had already been scheduled next week for residents to hear from the city's universities, student unions, local authorities and the police.

ITV Meridian understands that students have been warned they could be suspended or expelled if the gatherings are repeated.