Back in the sky: the country's only airshow this year begins in Kent

Tap the video to find out more about this year's airshow as the event gets underway

All eyes will be on the sky across Kent this weekend as the only airshow in the country takes place.

Friday saw the start of a weekend of air action at Headcorn with organisers telling us strict social distancing is in place.

The event, which is celebrating 80 years since the Battle of Britain, was supposed to happen in June but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Over 5,000 people are expected across the next three days at the 400,000 square metre field which is so large that every group could have their own 100 metre space.

Hundreds of stewards wearing personal protective equipment will be patrolling the site to ensure spectators stand two metres apart and within their group of six.

People are excited about seeing planes in the sky

Spitfires will be on display this weekend

On display this weekend will be a memorial flight including the Lancaster bomber, three Spitfires and a Hurricane.

It's the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and it happened above Kent. Chris Yates, event organiser

Chris Yates has been organising the event for decades and told us,

"All we are worried about is safety all the team are running round like mad and we've got security and steward teams to make sure everyone is socially distanced. Pilots have been told to fly extra high to people at the back can see and haven't got to walk forward."