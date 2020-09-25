Hampshire firefighter among first in world to have Bluetooth heart monitor

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Chlöe Oliver

A Hampshire firefighter has become one of the first people in the world to be fitted with a pioneering device which can monitor a patient's heart activity using their mobile phone.

Retained firefighter Sian Jones underwent the 10 minute procedure at Southampton University Hospital on Friday - the first hospital in the country to carry out the operation.

The procedure took 10 minutes but can have life-changing results. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The device, which is a similar size to a paperclip, was developed at Southampton General Hospital.

It works by sending Bluetooth signals from the device to a mobile phone, in real time.

Sian hopes the device will find out why she experiences blackouts. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The 34-year-old was in a car crash when she was 18 and has suffered from blackouts ever since.

It is hoped the device will uncover why it keeps happening.

Two people have so far had the device fitted, with 10 more set to benefit from the technology.

It is hoped it can eventually be rolled out to all patients.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

The new technology means patients like Sian will not have to come into hospital every month for check-ups.

The device can be monitored remotely, which is particularly important during the pandemic.