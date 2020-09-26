Oxfordshire man jailed for stabbing woman in chest after argument

A man from Oxfordshire has been jailed for nine years for stabbing a woman in the chest during an argument in November last year.

Risman Naitsoka, 40, of Grove Street, Wantage, stabbed the 48-year-old woman with a kitchen knife causing a puncture wound.

Naitsoka, who knew the victim, then fled the scene.

He was found guilty of wounding with intent at Oxford Crown Court on August 10.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Martin Whaley, based at Oxford police station, said: “I am pleased with the sentence the court has passed, and feel it reflects the true gravity of this crime."