Arrest after 50 cannabis plants seized in Salisbury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after around 50 cannabis plants were seized at a house in the Harnham area of Salisbury.Officers attended a property in Folkestone Road on Saturday morning after a parcel containing suspected drugs was intercepted by the UK Border Force.They carried out a search and discovered a large number of cannabis plants being cultivated in the back garden.

PC Simon Goodwin and sniffer dog Boris

A dogs unit assisted with the search inside the property and found further drugs.A 56-year-old man was been arrested on suspicion of improper importation of goods, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and production of Class B drugs. He is currently in custody at Melksham Police Station.Sergeant Keith Jackson, from the Salisbury Area Community Policing Team, said: "This morning's activity was due to information from the UK Border Agency, who had raised concerns about a parcel addressed to this property."We work closely with other agencies to tackle the production and sale of illegal drugs which bring great harm to our communities.