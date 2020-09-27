Fire destroys house in Hampshire village

An intense fire has ripped through a house in Kings Worthy, making it uninhabitable.

Fire crews were called to the property in Mortimer Close at midday on Sunday, but were unable to stop the flames from destroying the house.

The blaze is thought to have started in the roof and quickly spread.

Crews from Winchester, Eastleigh, Andover and Whitchurch attended.

A woman is believed to have been in the house when the fire started but no one was injured.

Crews remain at the scene and a cordon is in place. The cause is being investigated.