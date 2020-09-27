Fresh appeals for Hampshire man on anniversary of disappearance

Police are making fresh appeals to find a man from Portsmouth who disappeared a year ago.

52-year-old Dean Cassell was last seen in person at around 3.30pm on Thursday 26 September 2019 in the Widley Court Drive area of Cosham.

He was reported missing three days later and has not been seen or heard from since.

Hampshire Police previously released CCTV images of a man they believe to be Dean, from later that evening

They show him withdrawing money from the NatWest ATM in West Street, Havant, and later, on the platform of Nutbourne railway station in West Sussex.

Dean was last spotted at Nutbourne station in West Sussex

None has seen or heard from him since.

Police hope that seeing the photos again might jog someone's memory.

Dean is described as:

• White• 5ft 9ins tall• Very slim• No hair• Normally has no facial hair

Dean was last seen wearing a dark puffer-style jacket, pale blue jeans, dark trainers, and a black backpack with thick straps.

He is known to visit Havant, Waterlooville, Fareham, Chichester and Brighton.